Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 09 Jul 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1641.95 and closed at ₹1648.10. The high for the day was ₹1655 and the low was ₹1626.85. The market capitalization was ₹1,24,3849.95 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1791.90 and ₹1363.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1504821 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1650.98
|Support 1
|1623.18
|Resistance 2
|1666.87
|Support 2
|1611.27
|Resistance 3
|1678.78
|Support 3
|1595.38
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1876.0, 14.75% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1620.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2470.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|20
|20
|21
|Buy
|16
|17
|17
|14
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 1504 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1655 & ₹1626.85 yesterday to end at ₹1648.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.