Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 09 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 09 Jul 2024, by -0.8 %. The stock closed at 1648.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1634.9 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1641.95 and closed at 1648.10. The high for the day was 1655 and the low was 1626.85. The market capitalization was 1,24,3849.95 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1791.90 and 1363.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1504821 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11650.98Support 11623.18
Resistance 21666.87Support 21611.27
Resistance 31678.78Support 31595.38
09 Jul 2024, 08:33 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1876.0, 14.75% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1620.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2470.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy21202021
    Buy16171714
    Hold4444
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
09 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24720 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 1504 k.

09 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1648.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1655 & 1626.85 yesterday to end at 1648.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

