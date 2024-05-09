Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 09 May 2024, by -1.61 %. The stock closed at 1506.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1482.2 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Stock Price Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1496, closed at 1506.4 with a high of 1496.65 and a low of 1480.55. The market cap was 1126934.77 cr, with a 52-week high of 1757.8 and a 52-week low of 1363.45. The BSE volume was 446454 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today : Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16419 k

The trading volume yesterday was 29.67% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 446 k.

09 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1506.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1496.65 & 1480.55 yesterday to end at 1506.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.