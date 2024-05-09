Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1496, closed at ₹1506.4 with a high of ₹1496.65 and a low of ₹1480.55. The market cap was ₹1126934.77 cr, with a 52-week high of ₹1757.8 and a 52-week low of ₹1363.45. The BSE volume was 446454 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
09 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST
Hdfc Bank share price Today : Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16419 k
The trading volume yesterday was 29.67% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 446 k.
09 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1506.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹1496.65 & ₹1480.55 yesterday to end at ₹1506.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend