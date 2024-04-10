Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 Apr 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1555.55 and closed at ₹1546.05. The high for the day was ₹1555.55 and the low was ₹1540.1. The market capitalization was ₹1176455.72 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low was ₹1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 162632 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Apr 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1546.05 on last trading day
On the last day, HDFC Bank had a BSE volume of 162,632 shares with a closing price of ₹1546.05.