Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 10 Dec 2024, by 0.72 %. The stock closed at 1856.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1869.8 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at 1853.05 and closed at 1856.50, marking a modest gain. The stock reached a high of 1880 and a low of 1849.55 during the session. With a market capitalization of 14,29,589 crore, HDFC Bank's performance reflects its strong position in the market. The stock remains close to its 52-week high of 1879 and significantly above its low of 1363.45. BSE volume was 298,070 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Dec 2024, 08:31 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1950.0, 4.29% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1554.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2550.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy19191918
    Buy13121314
    Hold7778
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
10 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25873 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 298 k.

10 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1856.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1880 & 1849.55 yesterday to end at 1869.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

