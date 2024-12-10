Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1853.05 and closed at ₹1856.50, marking a modest gain. The stock reached a high of ₹1880 and a low of ₹1849.55 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹14,29,589 crore, HDFC Bank's performance reflects its strong position in the market. The stock remains close to its 52-week high of ₹1879 and significantly above its low of ₹1363.45. BSE volume was 298,070 shares.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1950.0, 4.29% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1554.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|19
|19
|19
|18
|Buy
|13
|12
|13
|14
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 298 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1880 & ₹1849.55 yesterday to end at ₹1869.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend