Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 10 Feb 2025, by -0.72 %. The stock closed at 1744.70 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1732.10 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at 1750.55 and closed at 1744.70, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 1767.40 and a low of 1725.10 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 13,250.87 crore. Over the past year, HDFC Bank has experienced a 52-week high of 1880 and a low of 1363.45, with a BSE volume of 368,361 shares traded.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Feb 2025, 08:49 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11758.8Support 11716.8
Resistance 21783.9Support 21699.9
Resistance 31800.8Support 31674.8
10 Feb 2025, 08:32 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1970.0, 13.73% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1627.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2550.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy21212019
    Buy13131313
    Hold6677
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
10 Feb 2025, 08:19 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12435 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 2.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 368 k.

10 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1744.70 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1767.40 & 1725.10 yesterday to end at 1732.10. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

