Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 Feb 2025

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1750.55 and closed at ₹1744.70, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1767.40 and a low of ₹1725.10 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹13,250.87 crore. Over the past year, HDFC Bank has experienced a 52-week high of ₹1880 and a low of ₹1363.45, with a BSE volume of 368,361 shares traded.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1758.8
|Support 1
|1716.8
|Resistance 2
|1783.9
|Support 2
|1699.9
|Resistance 3
|1800.8
|Support 3
|1674.8
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1970.0, 13.73% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1627.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|21
|20
|19
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|13
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|7
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 2.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 368 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1767.40 & ₹1725.10 yesterday to end at ₹1732.10. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend