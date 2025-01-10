Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1689.65 and closed at ₹1694.15, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹1689.65 and a low of ₹1658.85 during the day. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹12.75 lakh crore, HDFC Bank's performance remains robust, although it is trading below its 52-week high of ₹1880 and above its 52-week low of ₹1363.45. The BSE volume recorded was 165,421 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1685.93
|Support 1
|1655.03
|Resistance 2
|1702.92
|Support 2
|1641.12
|Resistance 3
|1716.83
|Support 3
|1624.13
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1974.0, 18.36% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1554.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|19
|18
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|14
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 115.69% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 165 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1689.65 & ₹1658.85 yesterday to end at ₹1667.75. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.