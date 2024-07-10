Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's last day saw the open price at ₹1629.95 and the close price at ₹1634.9. The high for the day was ₹1646.8 and the low was ₹1623.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹1,245,067.24 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1791.9 and ₹1363.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 209,024 shares.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1648.68
|Support 1
|1622.33
|Resistance 2
|1660.87
|Support 2
|1608.17
|Resistance 3
|1675.03
|Support 3
|1595.98
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1876.0, 14.63% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1620.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2470.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|20
|21
|Buy
|16
|17
|17
|14
|Hold
|5
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 209 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1646.8 & ₹1623.25 yesterday to end at ₹1634.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.