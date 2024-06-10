Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1577.95, reached a high of ₹1580.5, and a low of ₹1572.05 before closing at ₹1573.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹1197985.95 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1757.8, and the 52-week low was ₹1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 34309 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of HDFC Bank is currently down by 0.21% at ₹1569.95, while its counterparts like ICICI Bank, State Bank Of India, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are experiencing gains today. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.47% and 0.28% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1569.95
|-3.3
|-0.21
|1757.8
|1363.45
|1192676.99
|ICICI Bank
|1127.55
|5.65
|0.5
|1171.55
|898.85
|791803.46
|State Bank Of India
|841.35
|11.45
|1.38
|912.1
|543.15
|750872.22
|Axis Bank
|1210.0
|23.3
|1.96
|1241.9
|921.0
|373475.02
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1761.75
|8.7
|0.5
|1987.0
|1544.15
|350221.81
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price combined with an increase in open interest for Hdfc Bank indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1580.5 & ₹1572.05 yesterday to end at ₹1573.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend