Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:13 AM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 10 Jun 2024, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 1573.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1575.65 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1577.95, reached a high of 1580.5, and a low of 1572.05 before closing at 1573.25. The market capitalization stood at 1197985.95 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was 1757.8, and the 52-week low was 1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 34309 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jun 2024, 10:13 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live:

10 Jun 2024, 09:56 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of HDFC Bank is currently down by 0.21% at 1569.95, while its counterparts like ICICI Bank, State Bank Of India, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are experiencing gains today. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.47% and 0.28% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1569.95-3.3-0.211757.81363.451192676.99
ICICI Bank1127.555.650.51171.55898.85791803.46
State Bank Of India841.3511.451.38912.1543.15750872.22
Axis Bank1210.023.31.961241.9921.0373475.02
Kotak Mahindra Bank1761.758.70.51987.01544.15350221.81
10 Jun 2024, 09:46 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.12%; Futures open interest increased by 0.29%

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price combined with an increase in open interest for Hdfc Bank indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

10 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1573.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1580.5 & 1572.05 yesterday to end at 1573.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

