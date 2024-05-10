Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 10 May 2024, by -2.29 %. The stock closed at 1482.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1448.3 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Stock Price Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : HDFC Bank's last day trading saw an open price of 1490 and a close price of 1482.2. The stock reached a high of 1490 and a low of 1445.55 during the day. The market capitalization stands at 1101160.19 crore with a 52-week high of 1757.8 and a 52-week low of 1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 184828 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11474.0Support 11432.55
Resistance 21501.1Support 21418.2
Resistance 31515.45Support 31391.1
10 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1885.0, 30.15% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1620.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2410.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20202122
    Buy17171414
    Hold4444
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
10 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today : Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 23 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16837 k

The trading volume yesterday was 38.53% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 184 k.

10 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1482.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1490 & 1445.55 yesterday to end at 1482.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.