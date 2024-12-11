Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1870.25 and closed slightly lower at ₹1869.8. The stock reached a high of ₹1875 and a low of ₹1858.65. With a market capitalization of ₹1,428,136 crore, HDFC Bank's performance reflects a robust presence in the market. The 52-week high stands at ₹1880, while the 52-week low is ₹1363.45. BSE recorded a trading volume of 79,717 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1877.92
|Support 1
|1858.77
|Resistance 2
|1887.38
|Support 2
|1849.08
|Resistance 3
|1897.07
|Support 3
|1839.62
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1950.0, 4.39% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1554.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|19
|19
|19
|18
|Buy
|13
|12
|13
|14
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25704 k
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 73.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 79 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1869.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1875 & ₹1858.65 yesterday to end at ₹1868.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend