Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 11 Dec 2024, by -0.09 %. The stock closed at 1869.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1868.05 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at 1870.25 and closed slightly lower at 1869.8. The stock reached a high of 1875 and a low of 1858.65. With a market capitalization of 1,428,136 crore, HDFC Bank's performance reflects a robust presence in the market. The 52-week high stands at 1880, while the 52-week low is 1363.45. BSE recorded a trading volume of 79,717 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Dec 2024, 09:06 AM IST HDFC Bank leases Navi Mumbai office space for 10 years, to pay ₹320 crore rent

11 Dec 2024, 09:06 AM IST Stocks to Watch: HDFC Bank, NTPC Green Energy, HG Infra, Adani Ports, and more

11 Dec 2024, 08:45 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11877.92Support 11858.77
Resistance 21887.38Support 21849.08
Resistance 31897.07Support 31839.62
11 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1950.0, 4.39% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1554.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2550.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy19191918
    Buy13121314
    Hold7778
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
11 Dec 2024, 08:21 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25704 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 73.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 79 k.

11 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1869.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1875 & 1858.65 yesterday to end at 1868.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

