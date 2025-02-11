Hello User
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 11 Feb 2025, by -0.97 %. The stock closed at 1732.10 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1715.25 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at 1715.30 and closed at 1732.10, marking an increase in value. The stock reached a high of 1723.75 and a low of 1708.90 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 1,312,197.07 crore. Over the past year, HDFC Bank has seen a 52-week high of 1880 and a low of 1363.45, with a trading volume of 189,950 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Feb 2025, 08:17 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12171 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 27.8% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 189 k.

11 Feb 2025, 08:03 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1732.10 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1723.75 & 1708.90 yesterday to end at 1715.25. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

