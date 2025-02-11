Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1715.30 and closed at ₹1732.10, marking an increase in value. The stock reached a high of ₹1723.75 and a low of ₹1708.90 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹1,312,197.07 crore. Over the past year, HDFC Bank has seen a 52-week high of ₹1880 and a low of ₹1363.45, with a trading volume of 189,950 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 27.8% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 189 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1723.75 & ₹1708.90 yesterday to end at ₹1715.25. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend