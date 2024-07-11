Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's stock opened at ₹1636.45, experienced a high of ₹1640 and a low of ₹1621, before closing at ₹1636.5. The market capitalization of the bank was ₹1,237,268.93 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1791.9 and the low was ₹1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 653,399 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 653 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1640 & ₹1621 yesterday to end at ₹1626.25. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.