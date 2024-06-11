Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's stock opened at ₹1557.95 and closed at ₹1561.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1560.45, while the low was ₹1552. The market capitalization stands at ₹1,18,628.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8 and the low is ₹1363.45. On the BSE, the volume was 54,068 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, HDFC Bank's stock price dropped by 0.1% to reach ₹1560, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. Kotak Mahindra Bank is declining, whereas ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, and Axis Bank are witnessing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.18% and 0.28% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1560.0
|-1.5
|-0.1
|1757.8
|1363.45
|1185118.06
|ICICI Bank
|1125.9
|1.85
|0.16
|1171.55
|898.85
|790644.77
|State Bank Of India
|835.35
|3.2
|0.38
|912.1
|543.15
|745517.46
|Axis Bank
|1205.0
|4.55
|0.38
|1241.9
|921.0
|371931.73
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1731.5
|-14.0
|-0.8
|1987.0
|1544.15
|344208.35
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1885.0, 20.86% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1620.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2410.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|20
|21
|Buy
|17
|17
|17
|14
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -18.14% lower than yesterday
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of HDFC Bank by 10 AM is 18.14% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1558.2, down by 0.21%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank touched a high of 1563.6 & a low of 1555.45 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1563.32
|Support 1
|1555.17
|Resistance 2
|1567.53
|Support 2
|1551.23
|Resistance 3
|1571.47
|Support 3
|1547.02
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live:
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, HDFC Bank's stock price increased by 0.07% to reach ₹1562.65, while its counterparts showed mixed performance. ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank witnessed a decline, whereas State Bank of India and Axis Bank saw an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex experienced a slight decrease of -0.11% and a modest increase of 0.05%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1562.65
|1.15
|0.07
|1757.8
|1363.45
|1187131.24
|ICICI Bank
|1123.8
|-0.25
|-0.02
|1171.55
|898.85
|789170.08
|State Bank Of India
|833.35
|1.2
|0.14
|912.1
|543.15
|743732.54
|Axis Bank
|1201.35
|0.9
|0.07
|1241.9
|921.0
|370805.13
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1733.85
|-11.65
|-0.67
|1987.0
|1544.15
|344675.51
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.05%; Futures open interest increased by 0.18%
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Hdfc Bank indicates potential for upward price movement in the upcoming days, suggesting that traders may consider holding onto their long positions.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1561.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1560.45 & ₹1552 yesterday to end at ₹1561.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend