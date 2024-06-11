Hello User
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 11 Jun 2024, by -0.08 %. The stock closed at 1561.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1560.2 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's stock opened at 1557.95 and closed at 1561.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1560.45, while the low was 1552. The market capitalization stands at 1,18,628.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8 and the low is 1363.45. On the BSE, the volume was 54,068 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jun 2024, 11:18 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, HDFC Bank's stock price dropped by 0.1% to reach 1560, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. Kotak Mahindra Bank is declining, whereas ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, and Axis Bank are witnessing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.18% and 0.28% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1560.0-1.5-0.11757.81363.451185118.06
ICICI Bank1125.91.850.161171.55898.85790644.77
State Bank Of India835.353.20.38912.1543.15745517.46
Axis Bank1205.04.550.381241.9921.0371931.73
Kotak Mahindra Bank1731.5-14.0-0.81987.01544.15344208.35
11 Jun 2024, 11:00 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1885.0, 20.86% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1620.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2410.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20202021
    Buy17171714
    Hold4444
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
11 Jun 2024, 10:47 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -18.14% lower than yesterday

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of HDFC Bank by 10 AM is 18.14% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1558.2, down by 0.21%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.

11 Jun 2024, 10:35 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank touched a high of 1563.6 & a low of 1555.45 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11563.32Support 11555.17
Resistance 21567.53Support 21551.23
Resistance 31571.47Support 31547.02
11 Jun 2024, 10:14 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live:

11 Jun 2024, 09:50 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, HDFC Bank's stock price increased by 0.07% to reach 1562.65, while its counterparts showed mixed performance. ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank witnessed a decline, whereas State Bank of India and Axis Bank saw an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex experienced a slight decrease of -0.11% and a modest increase of 0.05%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1562.651.150.071757.81363.451187131.24
ICICI Bank1123.8-0.25-0.021171.55898.85789170.08
State Bank Of India833.351.20.14912.1543.15743732.54
Axis Bank1201.350.90.071241.9921.0370805.13
Kotak Mahindra Bank1733.85-11.65-0.671987.01544.15344675.51
11 Jun 2024, 09:46 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.05%; Futures open interest increased by 0.18%

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Hdfc Bank indicates potential for upward price movement in the upcoming days, suggesting that traders may consider holding onto their long positions.

11 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1561.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1560.45 & 1552 yesterday to end at 1561.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

