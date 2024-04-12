Hello User
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank stock sees decline in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 12 Apr 2024, by -0.83 %. The stock closed at 1548.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1535.8 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Stock Price Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : HDFC Bank opened at 1548.75 and closed at 1548.6 on the last day. The high for the day was 1549.3, and the low was 1533.25. The market capitalization stood at 1166731.69 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at 1757.8, while the 52-week low was 1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 466432 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1535.8, down -0.83% from yesterday's ₹1548.6

The current price of HDFC Bank stock is 1535.8 with a percent change of -0.83% and a net change of -12.8. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

12 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1548.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for HDFC Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 466432. The closing price of the stock was 1548.6.

