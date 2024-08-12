Hello User
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 12 Aug 2024, by 0.45 %. The stock closed at 1642.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1649.5 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at 1655.95 and closed at 1642.1. The stock reached a high of 1662.5 and a low of 1646.1, with a trading volume of 485,526 shares on the BSE. The market capitalization stood at 12,56,503.54 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of 1791.9 and a low of 1363.45.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Aug 2024, 08:47 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11658.5Support 11641.75
Resistance 21668.9Support 21635.4
Resistance 31675.25Support 31625.0
12 Aug 2024, 08:35 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1872.0, 13.49% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1609.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2470.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy19192020
    Buy14141617
    Hold8854
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
12 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21290 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 485 k.

12 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1642.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1662.5 & 1646.1 yesterday to end at 1649.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

