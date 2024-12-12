Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 12 Dec 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1849.95 and closed higher at ₹1863.7, reaching a high of ₹1865 and a low of ₹1849.95. The bank's market capitalization stood at ₹14,24,314 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1880 and a low of ₹1363.45. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 14,796 shares for HDFC Bank.
12 Dec 2024, 09:30 AM IST
