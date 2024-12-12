Hello User
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 12 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 12 Dec 2024, by 0.01 %. The stock closed at 1863.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1863.9 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at 1849.95 and closed higher at 1863.7, reaching a high of 1865 and a low of 1849.95. The bank's market capitalization stood at 14,24,314 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 1880 and a low of 1363.45. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 14,796 shares for HDFC Bank.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Dec 2024, 09:30 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1863.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1865 & 1849.95 yesterday to end at 1863.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

