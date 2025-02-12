Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1706 and closed at ₹1715.40, marking an increase. The stock reached a high of ₹1710.55 and a low of ₹1688.20 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹13,00,454.04 crore, HDFC Bank's shares traded at a volume of 395,827 on the BSE. The bank's 52-week high stands at ₹1880, while the 52-week low is ₹1363.45.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of HDFC Bank has decreased by 0.25%, currently trading at ₹1695.60. Over the past year, HDFC Bank's shares have appreciated by 23.50%, reaching ₹1695.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, standing at 23071.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.47%
|3 Months
|0.83%
|6 Months
|5.0%
|YTD
|-2.26%
|1 Year
|23.5%
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1712.97
|Support 1
|1690.67
|Resistance 2
|1723.13
|Support 2
|1678.53
|Resistance 3
|1735.27
|Support 3
|1668.37
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1970.0, 15.89% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1627.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|21
|20
|19
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|13
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|7
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12417 k
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.31% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 395 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1715.40 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1710.55 & ₹1688.20 yesterday to end at ₹1699.90. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend