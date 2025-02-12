Hello User
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2025, by -0.90 %. The stock closed at 1715.40 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1699.90 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at 1706 and closed at 1715.40, marking an increase. The stock reached a high of 1710.55 and a low of 1688.20 during the session. With a market capitalization of 13,00,454.04 crore, HDFC Bank's shares traded at a volume of 395,827 on the BSE. The bank's 52-week high stands at 1880, while the 52-week low is 1363.45.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2025, 09:21 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of HDFC Bank has decreased by 0.25%, currently trading at 1695.60. Over the past year, HDFC Bank's shares have appreciated by 23.50%, reaching 1695.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, standing at 23071.80 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.47%
3 Months0.83%
6 Months5.0%
YTD-2.26%
1 Year23.5%
12 Feb 2025, 08:50 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11712.97Support 11690.67
Resistance 21723.13Support 21678.53
Resistance 31735.27Support 31668.37
12 Feb 2025, 08:34 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1970.0, 15.89% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1627.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2550.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy21212019
    Buy13131313
    Hold6677
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
12 Feb 2025, 08:19 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12417 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.31% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 395 k.

12 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1715.40 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1710.55 & 1688.20 yesterday to end at 1699.90. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.