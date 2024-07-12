Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 12 Jul 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's stock opened at ₹1625.95 and closed at ₹1626.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1625.95, while the low was ₹1601. The market capitalization stands at ₹1233807.24 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1791.9 and a 52-week low of ₹1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 711836 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1630.27
|Support 1
|1605.42
|Resistance 2
|1640.48
|Support 2
|1590.78
|Resistance 3
|1655.12
|Support 3
|1580.57
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1876.0, 15.68% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1620.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2470.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|20
|21
|Buy
|16
|17
|17
|14
|Hold
|5
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 711 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1625.95 & ₹1601 yesterday to end at ₹1621.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.