Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1557.95, reached a high of ₹1570.85, and a low of ₹1552 before closing at ₹1561.5. The market capitalization was ₹1,19,0092.76 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1757.8 and a 52-week low of ₹1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 567,480 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1571.2
|Support 1
|1552.4
|Resistance 2
|1580.5
|Support 2
|1542.9
|Resistance 3
|1590.0
|Support 3
|1533.6
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1885.0, 20.47% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1620.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2410.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|20
|21
|Buy
|17
|17
|17
|14
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 567 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1570.85 & ₹1552 yesterday to end at ₹1561.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend