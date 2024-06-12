Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 12 Jun 2024, by 0.21 %. The stock closed at 1561.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1564.75 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1557.95, reached a high of 1570.85, and a low of 1552 before closing at 1561.5. The market capitalization was 1,19,0092.76 crore, with a 52-week high of 1757.8 and a 52-week low of 1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 567,480 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jun 2024, 08:46 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11571.2Support 11552.4
Resistance 21580.5Support 21542.9
Resistance 31590.0Support 31533.6
12 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1885.0, 20.47% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1620.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2410.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20202021
    Buy17171714
    Hold4444
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
12 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19707 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 567 k.

12 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1561.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1570.85 & 1552 yesterday to end at 1561.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.