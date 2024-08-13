Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1641.25 and closed at ₹1649.5. The stock reached a high of ₹1675.6 and a low of ₹1641.25. The market capitalization stood at 1265301.73 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1791.9 and ₹1363.45, respectively. A total of 1536607 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: HDFC Bank's share price has decreased by 2.53%, currently trading at ₹1619.00. Over the past year, HDFC Bank shares have gained 2.55%, reaching ₹1619.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.28% to 24,347.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.74%
|3 Months
|4.23%
|6 Months
|19.43%
|YTD
|-2.88%
|1 Year
|2.55%
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1675.92
|Support 1
|1647.32
|Resistance 2
|1690.23
|Support 2
|1633.03
|Resistance 3
|1704.52
|Support 3
|1618.72
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1872.0, 12.7% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1609.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2470.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|19
|19
|20
|20
|Buy
|14
|14
|16
|17
|Hold
|8
|8
|5
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.41% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 1536 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1675.6 & ₹1641.25 yesterday to end at ₹1661.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend