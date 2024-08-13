Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 13 Aug 2024, by 0.7 %. The stock closed at 1649.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1661.05 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at 1641.25 and closed at 1649.5. The stock reached a high of 1675.6 and a low of 1641.25. The market capitalization stood at 1265301.73 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1791.9 and 1363.45, respectively. A total of 1536607 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Aug 2024, 09:22 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: HDFC Bank's share price has decreased by 2.53%, currently trading at 1619.00. Over the past year, HDFC Bank shares have gained 2.55%, reaching 1619.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.28% to 24,347.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.74%
3 Months4.23%
6 Months19.43%
YTD-2.88%
1 Year2.55%
13 Aug 2024, 08:45 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11675.92Support 11647.32
Resistance 21690.23Support 21633.03
Resistance 31704.52Support 31618.72
13 Aug 2024, 08:34 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1872.0, 12.7% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1609.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2470.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy19192020
    Buy14141617
    Hold8854
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
13 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20901 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.41% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 1536 k.

13 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1649.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1675.6 & 1641.25 yesterday to end at 1661.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.