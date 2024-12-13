Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1849.95 and closed at ₹1863.70, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹1868.65 and a low of ₹1849.35 during the session. The bank's market capitalization stood at ₹14,21,370 crore. Over the past year, the stock hit a 52-week high of ₹1880 and a low of ₹1363.45, with a trading volume of 150,771 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1869.1
|Support 1
|1849.15
|Resistance 2
|1878.85
|Support 2
|1838.95
|Resistance 3
|1889.05
|Support 3
|1829.2
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1950.0, 4.9% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1554.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|19
|19
|19
|18
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|14
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 64.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 150 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1868.65 & ₹1849.35 yesterday to end at ₹1858.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend