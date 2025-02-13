Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Faces Downward Trend in Today's Trading

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1691 and closed at ₹1699.90, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹1711.60 and a low of ₹1681.55 during the day. The bank's market capitalization stood at ₹1,305,923.92 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹1880 and a low of ₹1363.45, with BSE trading volume at 143,452 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1702.10, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹1707.05
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hdfc Bank share price is at ₹1702.10 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1687.6 and ₹1718.2 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1687.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1718.2 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: HDFC Bank's share price has decreased by 0.04%, currently trading at ₹1706.40. Over the past year, the bank's shares have appreciated by 23.50%, reaching ₹1706.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, now standing at 23045.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.47%
|3 Months
|0.83%
|6 Months
|5.0%
|YTD
|-2.26%
|1 Year
|23.5%
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1718.2
|Support 1
|1687.6
|Resistance 2
|1730.3
|Support 2
|1669.1
|Resistance 3
|1748.8
|Support 3
|1657.0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1970.0, 15.4% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1627.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|21
|20
|19
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|13
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|7
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12464 k
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 143 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1699.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1711.60 & ₹1681.55 yesterday to end at ₹1707.05. The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.