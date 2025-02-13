Explore
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Faces Downward Trend in Today's Trading
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Faces Downward Trend in Today's Trading

2 min read . Updated: 13 Feb 2025, 09:36 AM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2025, by -0.29 %. The stock closed at 1707.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1702.10 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at 1691 and closed at 1699.90, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 1711.60 and a low of 1681.55 during the day. The bank's market capitalization stood at 1,305,923.92 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of 1880 and a low of 1363.45, with BSE trading volume at 143,452 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2025, 09:36:52 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1702.10, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹1707.05

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hdfc Bank share price is at 1702.10 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1687.6 and 1718.2 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1687.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1718.2 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

13 Feb 2025, 09:20:18 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: HDFC Bank's share price has decreased by 0.04%, currently trading at 1706.40. Over the past year, the bank's shares have appreciated by 23.50%, reaching 1706.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, now standing at 23045.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.47%
3 Months0.83%
6 Months5.0%
YTD-2.26%
1 Year23.5%
13 Feb 2025, 08:45:33 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11718.2Support 11687.6
Resistance 21730.3Support 21669.1
Resistance 31748.8Support 31657.0
13 Feb 2025, 08:33:49 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1970.0, 15.4% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1627.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2550.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy21212019
    Buy13131313
    Hold6677
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
13 Feb 2025, 08:17:05 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12464 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 143 k.

13 Feb 2025, 08:05:23 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1699.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1711.60 & 1681.55 yesterday to end at 1707.05. The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.

