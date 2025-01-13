Hello User
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 13 Jan 2025, by -0.64 %. The stock closed at 1667.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1657.15 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at 1670 and closed slightly lower at 1667.75. The stock reached a high of 1675 and a low of 1654.15 during the day. The market capitalization stood at approximately 12,674.38 crore. Over the past year, the bank's stock has seen a 52-week high of 1880 and a low of 1363.45, with a BSE trading volume of 633,334 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jan 2025, 08:48 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11670.27Support 11649.37
Resistance 21683.03Support 21641.23
Resistance 31691.17Support 31628.47
13 Jan 2025, 08:34 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1974.0, 19.12% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1554.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2550.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20201918
    Buy13131314
    Hold7778
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
13 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9474 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.21% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 633 k.

13 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1667.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1675 & 1654.15 yesterday to end at 1657.15. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

