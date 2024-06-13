Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 13 Jun 2024, by 0.58 %. The stock closed at 1564.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1573.85 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1573.2 and closed at 1564.75. The high for the day was 1588 and the low was 1566.5. The market capitalization was 1197013.89 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1757.8 and 1363.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 348772 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1564.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1588 & 1566.5 yesterday to end at 1564.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.