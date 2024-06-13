Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1573.2 and closed at ₹1564.75. The high for the day was ₹1588 and the low was ₹1566.5. The market capitalization was ₹1197013.89 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1757.8 and ₹1363.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 348772 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
13 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1564.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1588 & ₹1566.5 yesterday to end at ₹1564.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend