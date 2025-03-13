Hello User
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 13 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:45 AM IST Trade
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 13 Mar 2025, by 0.45 %. The stock closed at 1711.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1719.50 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at 1714.90 and closed slightly lower at 1711.85. The stock reached a high of 1720.50 and dipped to a low of 1708.40. With a market capitalization of 1,315,536.51 crore, the bank's performance reflects a 52-week high of 1880 and a low of 1421.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 43,735 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Mar 2025, 11:45 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -26.98% lower than yesterday

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, HDFC Bank's trading volume has decreased by 26.98% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 1718, reflecting a decline of 0.36%. Both trading volume and price are crucial metrics for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline.

13 Mar 2025, 11:34 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1721.42 and 1715.67 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1715.67 and selling near hourly resistance 1721.42 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11719.6Support 11716.7
Resistance 21721.2Support 21715.4
Resistance 31722.5Support 31713.8
13 Mar 2025, 11:21 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1711.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1720.50 & 1708.40 yesterday to end at 1719.50. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

