Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 13 Mar 2025

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1714.90 and closed slightly lower at ₹1711.85. The stock reached a high of ₹1720.50 and dipped to a low of ₹1708.40. With a market capitalization of ₹1,315,536.51 crore, the bank's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹1880 and a low of ₹1421.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 43,735 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, HDFC Bank's trading volume has decreased by 26.98% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹1718, reflecting a decline of 0.36%. Both trading volume and price are crucial metrics for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1721.42 and 1715.67 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1715.67 and selling near hourly resistance 1721.42 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1719.6
|Support 1
|1716.7
|Resistance 2
|1721.2
|Support 2
|1715.4
|Resistance 3
|1722.5
|Support 3
|1713.8
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1720.50 & ₹1708.40 yesterday to end at ₹1719.50. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.