Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 13 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 09:25 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 13 May 2024, by -0.74 %. The stock closed at 1448.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1437.6 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Stock Price Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : HDFC Bank's stock on the last day opened at 1441 and closed at 1448.3. The high for the day was 1452.15, while the low was 1432. The market capitalization stood at 1093024.85 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1757.8 and 1363.45, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 833752 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:25 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of HDFC Bank has dropped by -0.19% and is currently trading at 1434.85. Over the past year, the price of HDFC Bank shares has fallen by -13.02% to 1434.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.42% to 22027.95 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.38%
3 Months0.94%
6 Months-3.59%
YTD-15.88%
1 Year-13.02%
13 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11451.33Support 11426.18
Resistance 21464.22Support 21413.92
Resistance 31476.48Support 31401.03
13 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1885.0, 31.12% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1620.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2410.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20202122
    Buy17171414
    Hold4444
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
13 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today : Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17006 k

The trading volume yesterday was 14.9% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 833 k.

13 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1448.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1452.15 & 1432 yesterday to end at 1448.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

