Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 13 May 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : HDFC Bank's stock on the last day opened at ₹1441 and closed at ₹1448.3. The high for the day was ₹1452.15, while the low was ₹1432. The market capitalization stood at ₹1093024.85 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1757.8 and ₹1363.45, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 833752 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The share price of HDFC Bank has dropped by -0.19% and is currently trading at ₹1434.85. Over the past year, the price of HDFC Bank shares has fallen by -13.02% to ₹1434.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.42% to 22027.95 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.38%
|3 Months
|0.94%
|6 Months
|-3.59%
|YTD
|-15.88%
|1 Year
|-13.02%
The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1451.33
|Support 1
|1426.18
|Resistance 2
|1464.22
|Support 2
|1413.92
|Resistance 3
|1476.48
|Support 3
|1401.03
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1885.0, 31.12% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1620.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2410.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|21
|22
|Buy
|17
|17
|14
|14
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 14.9% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 833 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1452.15 & ₹1432 yesterday to end at ₹1448.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
