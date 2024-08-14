Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank's stock opened at ₹1628 and closed at ₹1661.05. The stock reached a high of ₹1631.55 and a low of ₹1601.2. The bank's market capitalization stood at ₹1221539.3 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1791.9 and ₹1363.45, respectively. On the BSE, a total of 970561 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.85% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 970 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1631.55 & ₹1601.2 yesterday to end at ₹1603.6. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.