Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2024, by -3.46 %. The stock closed at 1661.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1603.6 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank's stock opened at 1628 and closed at 1661.05. The stock reached a high of 1631.55 and a low of 1601.2. The bank's market capitalization stood at 1221539.3 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1791.9 and 1363.45, respectively. On the BSE, a total of 970561 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 27 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21396 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.85% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 970 k.

14 Aug 2024, 08:05 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1661.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1631.55 & 1601.2 yesterday to end at 1603.6. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

