Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2025, by -0.54 %. The stock closed at 1707.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1697.75 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at 1699.95 and closed at 1707.05, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 1714 and a low of 1693.65 during the day. With a market capitalization of 12,988.09 crore, HDFC Bank's performance is notable, especially considering its 52-week high of 1880 and low of 1363.45. The trading volume on the BSE was 84,193 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2025, 08:49 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11710.52Support 11689.82
Resistance 21722.73Support 21681.33
Resistance 31731.22Support 31669.12
14 Feb 2025, 08:30 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1970.0, 16.04% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1627.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2550.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy21212019
    Buy13131313
    Hold6677
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
14 Feb 2025, 08:16 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12182 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 47.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 84 k.

14 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1707.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1714 & 1693.65 yesterday to end at 1697.75. The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.

