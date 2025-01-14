Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1640 and closed at ₹1657.15, reflecting a positive movement in its share price. The stock reached a high of ₹1646.45 and a low of ₹1624.25 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹12,671.32 crore. Over the past year, the bank's shares have fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹1880 and a low of ₹1363.45, with BSE trading volume at 769,153 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
14 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1657.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1646.45 & ₹1624.25 yesterday to end at ₹1630.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend