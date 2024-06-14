Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's stock opened at ₹1580 and closed at ₹1573.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1586, while the low was ₹1574.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹1,202,375.87 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1757.8 and ₹1363.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 224,633 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1585.6
|Support 1
|1573.9
|Resistance 2
|1591.5
|Support 2
|1568.1
|Resistance 3
|1597.3
|Support 3
|1562.2
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1885.0, 19.24% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1620.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2410.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|20
|21
|Buy
|17
|17
|17
|14
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 224 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1586 & ₹1574.15 yesterday to end at ₹1573.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend