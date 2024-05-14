Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stock Drops in Trading Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : HDFC Bank's stock opened at ₹1432.9 and closed at ₹1437.6 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹1460.45, and the low was ₹1430.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹1106862.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1757.8, and the 52-week low was ₹1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 931573 shares.
Hdfc Bank share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
Hdfc Bank touched a high of 1463.25 & a low of 1451.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1466.43
|Support 1
|1454.38
|Resistance 2
|1470.87
|Support 2
|1446.77
|Resistance 3
|1478.48
|Support 3
|1442.33
Hdfc Bank share price live: Stock Peers
Today, HDFC Bank's stock price increased by 0.12% to reach ₹1457.6. Among its peers, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank are experiencing a decline, while State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank are showing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have both risen by 0.18%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1457.6
|1.8
|0.12
|1757.8
|1363.45
|1107325.7
|ICICI Bank
|1124.35
|-3.2
|-0.28
|1169.3
|898.85
|789556.31
|State Bank Of India
|813.0
|4.15
|0.51
|839.6
|543.15
|725570.95
|Axis Bank
|1125.0
|-9.85
|-0.87
|1182.8
|909.1
|347239.17
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1644.9
|3.75
|0.23
|2063.0
|1544.15
|326992.96
Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1453.2, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹1455.8
Hdfc Bank share price is at ₹1453.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1435.77 and ₹1465.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1435.77 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1465.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hdfc Bank share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of HDFC Bank has dropped by -0.14% and is currently trading at ₹1453.75. Over the past year, HDFC Bank shares have experienced a decrease of -12.74% to ₹1453.75. In contrast, Nifty has seen a rise of 20.14% to 22112.90 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.43%
|3 Months
|2.24%
|6 Months
|-2.25%
|YTD
|-14.86%
|1 Year
|-12.74%
Hdfc Bank share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1465.27
|Support 1
|1435.77
|Resistance 2
|1477.28
|Support 2
|1418.28
|Resistance 3
|1494.77
|Support 3
|1406.27
Hdfc Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1885.0, 29.48% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1620.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2410.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|21
|22
|Buy
|17
|17
|14
|14
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank share price Today : Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17010 k
The trading volume yesterday was 15.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 931 k.
Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1437.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹1460.45 & ₹1430.15 yesterday to end at ₹1437.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
