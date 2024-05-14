Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stock Drops in Trading Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : HDFC Bank's stock opened at ₹1432.9 and closed at ₹1437.6 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹1460.45, and the low was ₹1430.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹1106862.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1757.8, and the 52-week low was ₹1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 931573 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank touched a high of 1463.25 & a low of 1451.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1466.43
|Support 1
|1454.38
|Resistance 2
|1470.87
|Support 2
|1446.77
|Resistance 3
|1478.48
|Support 3
|1442.33
Today, HDFC Bank's stock price increased by 0.12% to reach ₹1457.6. Among its peers, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank are experiencing a decline, while State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank are showing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have both risen by 0.18%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1457.6
|1.8
|0.12
|1757.8
|1363.45
|1107325.7
|ICICI Bank
|1124.35
|-3.2
|-0.28
|1169.3
|898.85
|789556.31
|State Bank Of India
|813.0
|4.15
|0.51
|839.6
|543.15
|725570.95
|Axis Bank
|1125.0
|-9.85
|-0.87
|1182.8
|909.1
|347239.17
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1644.9
|3.75
|0.23
|2063.0
|1544.15
|326992.96
Hdfc Bank share price is at ₹1453.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1435.77 and ₹1465.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1435.77 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1465.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of HDFC Bank has dropped by -0.14% and is currently trading at ₹1453.75. Over the past year, HDFC Bank shares have experienced a decrease of -12.74% to ₹1453.75. In contrast, Nifty has seen a rise of 20.14% to 22112.90 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.43%
|3 Months
|2.24%
|6 Months
|-2.25%
|YTD
|-14.86%
|1 Year
|-12.74%
The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1465.27
|Support 1
|1435.77
|Resistance 2
|1477.28
|Support 2
|1418.28
|Resistance 3
|1494.77
|Support 3
|1406.27
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1885.0, 29.48% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1620.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2410.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|21
|22
|Buy
|17
|17
|14
|14
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 15.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 931 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1460.45 & ₹1430.15 yesterday to end at ₹1437.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
