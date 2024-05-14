Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stock Drops in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 10:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 14 May 2024, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 1455.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1453.2 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Stock Price Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : HDFC Bank's stock opened at 1432.9 and closed at 1437.6 on the last day. The high for the day was 1460.45, and the low was 1430.15. The market capitalization stood at 1106862.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1757.8, and the 52-week low was 1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 931573 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:33 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Hdfc Bank touched a high of 1463.25 & a low of 1451.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11466.43Support 11454.38
Resistance 21470.87Support 21446.77
Resistance 31478.48Support 31442.33
14 May 2024, 10:16 AM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates

14 May 2024, 10:00 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Stock Peers

Today, HDFC Bank's stock price increased by 0.12% to reach 1457.6. Among its peers, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank are experiencing a decline, while State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank are showing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have both risen by 0.18%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1457.61.80.121757.81363.451107325.7
ICICI Bank1124.35-3.2-0.281169.3898.85789556.31
State Bank Of India813.04.150.51839.6543.15725570.95
Axis Bank1125.0-9.85-0.871182.8909.1347239.17
Kotak Mahindra Bank1644.93.750.232063.01544.15326992.96
14 May 2024, 09:40 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1453.2, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹1455.8

Hdfc Bank share price is at 1453.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1435.77 and 1465.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1435.77 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1465.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

14 May 2024, 09:24 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of HDFC Bank has dropped by -0.14% and is currently trading at 1453.75. Over the past year, HDFC Bank shares have experienced a decrease of -12.74% to 1453.75. In contrast, Nifty has seen a rise of 20.14% to 22112.90 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.43%
3 Months2.24%
6 Months-2.25%
YTD-14.86%
1 Year-12.74%
14 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11465.27Support 11435.77
Resistance 21477.28Support 21418.28
Resistance 31494.77Support 31406.27
14 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1885.0, 29.48% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1620.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2410.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20202122
    Buy17171414
    Hold4444
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
14 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today : Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17010 k

The trading volume yesterday was 15.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 931 k.

14 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1437.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1460.45 & 1430.15 yesterday to end at 1437.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.