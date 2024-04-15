Hello User
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank shares drop as investors take a bearish stance

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 15 Apr 2024, by -1.1 %. The stock closed at 1535.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1518.9 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Stock Price Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : Hdfc Bank's stock opened at 1523.6 and closed at 1535.8 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 1530, and the low was 1513.5. The market capitalization stood at 1153892.93 crore, with a 52-week high of 1757.8 and a 52-week low of 1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 931,182 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.57%
3 Months-9.54%
6 Months-1.09%
YTD-11.13%
1 Year-10.25%
15 Apr 2024, 09:01 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1518.9, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹1535.8

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1518.9 with a percent change of -1.1 and a net change of -16.9. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

15 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1535.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for HDFC Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 931,182 with a closing price of 1535.8.

