Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank shares drop as investors take a bearish stance

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : Hdfc Bank's stock opened at ₹1523.6 and closed at ₹1535.8 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹1530, and the low was ₹1513.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹1153892.93 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1757.8 and a 52-week low of ₹1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 931,182 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.57%
|3 Months
|-9.54%
|6 Months
|-1.09%
|YTD
|-11.13%
|1 Year
|-10.25%
The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1518.9 with a percent change of -1.1 and a net change of -16.9. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for HDFC Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 931,182 with a closing price of ₹1535.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!