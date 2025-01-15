Hello User
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 15 Jan 2025, by 0.87 %. The stock closed at 1630.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1644.25 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at 1635 and closed slightly lower at 1630.1. The stock reached a high of 1656.25 and a low of 1635 during the session. The market capitalization stood at 12,473.23 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of 1880 and a low of 1363.45, with a trading volume of 460,142 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2025, 08:46 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11657.03Support 11637.83
Resistance 21666.22Support 21627.82
Resistance 31676.23Support 31618.63
15 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1974.0, 20.05% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1558.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2550.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20201918
    Buy13131314
    Hold7778
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
15 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9923 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 38.97% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 460 k.

15 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1630.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1656.25 & 1635 yesterday to end at 1644.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

