Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1635 and closed slightly lower at ₹1630.1. The stock reached a high of ₹1656.25 and a low of ₹1635 during the session. The market capitalization stood at ₹12,473.23 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹1880 and a low of ₹1363.45, with a trading volume of 460,142 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1657.03
|Support 1
|1637.83
|Resistance 2
|1666.22
|Support 2
|1627.82
|Resistance 3
|1676.23
|Support 3
|1618.63
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1974.0, 20.05% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1558.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|19
|18
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|14
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 38.97% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 460 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1656.25 & ₹1635 yesterday to end at ₹1644.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend