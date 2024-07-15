Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's stock opened at ₹1622 and closed at ₹1621.7 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1638 and the low was ₹1611.3. The market capitalization of the bank was ₹1,23,582.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1791.9 and the 52-week low was ₹1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 954,192 shares.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of HDFC Bank has increased by 0.33% and is currently trading at ₹1629.65. However, over the past year, HDFC Bank's share price has dropped by -1.12% to ₹1629.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.24% to 24502.15 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.54%
|3 Months
|-1.49%
|6 Months
|-1.13%
|YTD
|-5.06%
|1 Year
|-1.12%
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1636.92
|Support 1
|1609.67
|Resistance 2
|1651.28
|Support 2
|1596.78
|Resistance 3
|1664.17
|Support 3
|1582.42
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1876.0, 15.49% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1620.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2470.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|20
|21
|Buy
|16
|17
|17
|14
|Hold
|5
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.54% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 954 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1638 & ₹1611.3 yesterday to end at ₹1624.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.