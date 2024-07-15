Hello User
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:21 AM IST Trade
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 15 Jul 2024, by 0.16 %. The stock closed at 1621.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1624.35 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's stock opened at 1622 and closed at 1621.7 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1638 and the low was 1611.3. The market capitalization of the bank was 1,23,582.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1791.9 and the 52-week low was 1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 954,192 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jul 2024, 09:21 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of HDFC Bank has increased by 0.33% and is currently trading at 1629.65. However, over the past year, HDFC Bank's share price has dropped by -1.12% to 1629.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.24% to 24502.15 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.54%
3 Months-1.49%
6 Months-1.13%
YTD-5.06%
1 Year-1.12%
15 Jul 2024, 08:49 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11636.92Support 11609.67
Resistance 21651.28Support 21596.78
Resistance 31664.17Support 31582.42
15 Jul 2024, 08:34 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1876.0, 15.49% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1620.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2470.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20202021
    Buy16171714
    Hold5444
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
15 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 28 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 26699 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.54% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 954 k.

15 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1621.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1638 & 1611.3 yesterday to end at 1624.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.