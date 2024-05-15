Active Stocks
Hdfc Bank Share Price Highlights : Hdfc Bank closed today at ₹1438.85, down -1.57% from yesterday's ₹1461.8

47 min read . Updated: 15 May 2024, 08:07 PM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Highlights : Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 15 May 2024, by -1.57 %. The stock closed at 1461.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1438.85 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Highlights Premium
Hdfc Bank Share Price Highlights

Hdfc Bank Share Price Highlights : HDFC Bank's stock opened at 1450.65 and closed at 1455.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1465.3, while the low was 1450.15. The market capitalization stood at 1111424.41 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1757.8 and 1363.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 351466 shares.

Disclaimer

15 May 2024, 08:07:34 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank has a 8.11% MF holding & 47.81% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 9.07% in march to 8.11% in june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 52.29% in march to 47.81% in june quarter.

15 May 2024, 07:40:04 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank reported a ROE of 17.18% in the most recent fiscal year. Its return on investment was -99999.99% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 15.88% and 16.73% respectively.

15 May 2024, 07:02:31 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank has shown an EPS growth of 16.04% and a revenue growth of 30.19% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has a revenue of 2836490.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a growth in revenue and profit for the upcoming quarter.

15 May 2024, 06:33:20 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1885.0, 31.01% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1620.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2410.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20202122
    Buy17171414
    Hold4444
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
15 May 2024, 06:04:45 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of HDFC Bank is currently down by 1.57% at 1438.85, while its counterparts like ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are showing gains today. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.08% and 0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1438.85-22.95-1.571757.81363.451093081.49
ICICI Bank1124.63.80.341169.3898.85789731.87
State Bank Of India820.42.250.28839.6543.15732175.16
Axis Bank1126.854.50.41182.8909.1347810.18
Kotak Mahindra Bank1649.02.90.182063.01544.15327808.01
15 May 2024, 05:31:24 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The HDFC Bank stock reached a low of 1436 and a high of 1459.6 on the current trading day.

15 May 2024, 03:55:16 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed today at ₹1438.85, down -1.57% from yesterday's ₹1461.8

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank share price closed the day at 1438.85 - a 1.57% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1454.53 , 1469.07 , 1478.43. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1430.63 , 1421.27 , 1406.73.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

15 May 2024, 03:46:19 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 51.69% higher than yesterday

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of HDFC Bank traded until 3 PM is 51.69% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at 1438.85, down by -1.57%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for studying trends. A positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate further price declines.

15 May 2024, 03:38:13 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 03:20:27 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1438.45, down -1.6% from yesterday's ₹1461.8

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank share price is at 1438.45 and has crossed the key daily support price level of 1439.47. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.

15 May 2024, 03:01:04 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hdfc Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

15 May 2024, 02:59:26 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1466.06
10 Days1495.06
20 Days1502.53
50 Days1476.61
100 Days1509.32
300 Days1541.23
15 May 2024, 02:51:47 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 34.53% higher than yesterday

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of HDFC Bank traded by 2 PM is 34.53% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at 1438, up by -1.63%. Volume traded is a significant indicator, along with price, to analyze trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 02:41:19 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank reached a high of 1439.85 and a low of 1436.0 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1438.3 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 1436.95 and 1434.6.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11439.67Support 11435.82
Resistance 21441.68Support 21433.98
Resistance 31443.52Support 31431.97
15 May 2024, 02:13:22 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1885.0, 31.08% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1620.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2410.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20202122
    Buy17171414
    Hold4444
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
15 May 2024, 02:02:59 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1438.5, down -1.59% from yesterday's ₹1461.8

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank share price is at 1438.5 and has crossed the key daily support price level of 1439.47. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.

15 May 2024, 01:50:00 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 36.48% higher than yesterday

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of HDFC Bank until 1 PM is 36.48% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1436.9, showing a decrease of -1.7%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signify a potential further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 01:39:10 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank reached a high of 1443.0 and a low of 1439.3 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1440.73 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 1438.67 and 1436.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11442.0Support 11438.3
Resistance 21444.35Support 21436.95
Resistance 31445.7Support 31434.6
15 May 2024, 01:03:16 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The HDFC Bank stock reached a low of 1440.2 and a high of 1459.6 during the trading day.

15 May 2024, 12:47:53 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 40.56% higher than yesterday

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of HDFC Bank until 12 AM is 40.56% greater than yesterday, while the price stands at 1440.55, showing a decrease of -1.45%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 12:41:09 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank reached a peak of 1445.4 and a bottom of 1441.0 in the preceding trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1441.87 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 1438.73 and 1433.47.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11445.13Support 11440.73
Resistance 21447.47Support 21438.67
Resistance 31449.53Support 31436.33
15 May 2024, 12:26:38 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1466.06
10 Days1495.06
20 Days1502.53
50 Days1476.61
100 Days1509.32
300 Days1541.23
15 May 2024, 12:24:23 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hdfc Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

15 May 2024, 12:15:57 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1443.15, down -1.28% from yesterday's ₹1461.8

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Hdfc Bank has broken the first support of 1454.67 & second support of 1444.88 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1439.47. If the stock price breaks the final support of 1439.47 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

15 May 2024, 11:50:52 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 38.71% higher than yesterday

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of HDFC Bank until 11 AM is 38.71% higher compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 1443.5, showing a decrease of -1.25%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 11:35:11 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: HDFC Bank's stock reached a peak of 1452.4 and a low of 1444.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below key hourly resistances at 1448.95 and 1445.55, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders might consider exiting current long positions, while new investors could assess the potential for a rebound if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11450.27Support 11441.87
Resistance 21455.53Support 21438.73
Resistance 31458.67Support 31433.47
15 May 2024, 11:28:47 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1445.95, down -1.08% from yesterday's ₹1461.8

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Hdfc Bank has broken the first support of 1454.67 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1444.88. If the stock price breaks the second support of 1444.88 then there can be further negative price movement.

15 May 2024, 11:16:41 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, HDFC Bank's stock price decreased by 0.97% to reach 1447.55, while its counterparts are showing mixed results. ICICI Bank and Axis Bank are experiencing declines, whereas State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank are witnessing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are performing at 0.12% and -0.05% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1447.55-14.25-0.971757.81363.451099690.8
ICICI Bank1116.8-4.0-0.361169.3898.85784254.44
State Bank Of India823.054.90.6839.6543.15734540.18
Axis Bank1122.0-0.35-0.031182.8909.1346313.2
Kotak Mahindra Bank1646.850.750.052063.01544.15327380.61
15 May 2024, 11:07:53 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1885.0, 30.18% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1620.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2410.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20202122
    Buy17171414
    Hold4444
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
15 May 2024, 10:48:36 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 26.29% higher than yesterday

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of HDFC Bank until 10 AM is 26.29% higher than yesterday, with the price at 1449.15, up by -0.87%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 10:35:47 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank touched a high of 1455.85 & a low of 1449.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11455.8Support 11448.95
Resistance 21459.25Support 21445.55
Resistance 31462.65Support 31442.1
15 May 2024, 10:11:07 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 09:57:58 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, HDFC Bank's share price dropped by 0.53% to reach 1454.05, while its counterparts are showing a mixed trend. ICICI Bank is experiencing a decline, whereas State Bank of India, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are witnessing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.25% and 0.09% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1454.05-7.75-0.531757.81363.451104628.79
ICICI Bank1119.5-1.3-0.121169.3898.85786150.47
State Bank Of India822.254.10.5839.6543.15733826.22
Axis Bank1126.84.450.41182.8909.1347794.75
Kotak Mahindra Bank1649.73.60.222063.01544.15327947.16
15 May 2024, 09:35:51 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1452.45, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹1461.8

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Hdfc Bank has broken the first support of 1454.67 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1444.88. If the stock price breaks the second support of 1444.88 then there can be further negative price movement.

15 May 2024, 09:20:43 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price of HDFC Bank has decreased by -0.88% and is currently trading at 1449.00. Over the past year, HDFC Bank's share price dropped by -12.82% to 1449.00. In contrast, the Nifty index increased by 20.76% to 22217.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.0%
3 Months2.55%
6 Months-1.87%
YTD-14.53%
1 Year-12.82%
15 May 2024, 08:51:02 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11469.87Support 11454.67
Resistance 21475.28Support 21444.88
Resistance 31485.07Support 31439.47
15 May 2024, 08:34:26 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1885.0, 28.95% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1620.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2410.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20202122
    Buy17171414
    Hold4444
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
15 May 2024, 08:18:14 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16595 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday's NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 351 k.

15 May 2024, 08:04:59 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1455.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1465.3 & 1450.15 yesterday to end at 1455.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

