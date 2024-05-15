Hdfc Bank Share Price Highlights : Hdfc Bank closed today at ₹1438.85, down -1.57% from yesterday's ₹1461.8

Hdfc Bank Share Price Highlights : HDFC Bank's stock opened at ₹1450.65 and closed at ₹1455.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1465.3, while the low was ₹1450.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹1111424.41 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1757.8 and ₹1363.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 351466 shares.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank has a 8.11% MF holding & 47.81% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 9.07% in march to 8.11% in june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 52.29% in march to 47.81% in june quarter.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank reported a ROE of 17.18% in the most recent fiscal year. Its return on investment was -99999.99% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 15.88% and 16.73% respectively.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Financial performance
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank has shown an EPS growth of 16.04% and a revenue growth of 30.19% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has a revenue of 2836490.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a growth in revenue and profit for the upcoming quarter.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1885.0, 31.01% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1620.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2410.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|21
|22
|Buy
|17
|17
|14
|14
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of HDFC Bank is currently down by 1.57% at ₹1438.85, while its counterparts like ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are showing gains today. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.08% and 0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1438.85
|-22.95
|-1.57
|1757.8
|1363.45
|1093081.49
|ICICI Bank
|1124.6
|3.8
|0.34
|1169.3
|898.85
|789731.87
|State Bank Of India
|820.4
|2.25
|0.28
|839.6
|543.15
|732175.16
|Axis Bank
|1126.85
|4.5
|0.4
|1182.8
|909.1
|347810.18
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1649.0
|2.9
|0.18
|2063.0
|1544.15
|327808.01
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The HDFC Bank stock reached a low of ₹1436 and a high of ₹1459.6 on the current trading day.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed today at ₹1438.85, down -1.57% from yesterday's ₹1461.8
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank share price closed the day at ₹1438.85 - a 1.57% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1454.53 , 1469.07 , 1478.43. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1430.63 , 1421.27 , 1406.73.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 51.69% higher than yesterday
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of HDFC Bank traded until 3 PM is 51.69% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹1438.85, down by -1.57%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for studying trends. A positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate further price declines.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates:
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1438.45, down -1.6% from yesterday's ₹1461.8
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank share price is at ₹1438.45 and has crossed the key daily support price level of ₹1439.47. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hdfc Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1466.06
|10 Days
|1495.06
|20 Days
|1502.53
|50 Days
|1476.61
|100 Days
|1509.32
|300 Days
|1541.23
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 34.53% higher than yesterday
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of HDFC Bank traded by 2 PM is 34.53% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹1438, up by -1.63%. Volume traded is a significant indicator, along with price, to analyze trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank reached a high of 1439.85 and a low of 1436.0 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1438.3 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 1436.95 and 1434.6.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1439.67
|Support 1
|1435.82
|Resistance 2
|1441.68
|Support 2
|1433.98
|Resistance 3
|1443.52
|Support 3
|1431.97
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1438.5, down -1.59% from yesterday's ₹1461.8
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank share price is at ₹1438.5 and has crossed the key daily support price level of ₹1439.47. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 36.48% higher than yesterday
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of HDFC Bank until 1 PM is 36.48% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1436.9, showing a decrease of -1.7%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signify a potential further decline in prices.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank reached a high of 1443.0 and a low of 1439.3 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1440.73 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 1438.67 and 1436.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1442.0
|Support 1
|1438.3
|Resistance 2
|1444.35
|Support 2
|1436.95
|Resistance 3
|1445.7
|Support 3
|1434.6
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The HDFC Bank stock reached a low of ₹1440.2 and a high of ₹1459.6 during the trading day.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 40.56% higher than yesterday
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of HDFC Bank until 12 AM is 40.56% greater than yesterday, while the price stands at ₹1440.55, showing a decrease of -1.45%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank reached a peak of 1445.4 and a bottom of 1441.0 in the preceding trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1441.87 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 1438.73 and 1433.47.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1445.13
|Support 1
|1440.73
|Resistance 2
|1447.47
|Support 2
|1438.67
|Resistance 3
|1449.53
|Support 3
|1436.33
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1466.06
|10 Days
|1495.06
|20 Days
|1502.53
|50 Days
|1476.61
|100 Days
|1509.32
|300 Days
|1541.23
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hdfc Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1443.15, down -1.28% from yesterday's ₹1461.8
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Hdfc Bank has broken the first support of ₹1454.67 & second support of ₹1444.88 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1439.47. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹1439.47 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 38.71% higher than yesterday
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of HDFC Bank until 11 AM is 38.71% higher compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1443.5, showing a decrease of -1.25%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: HDFC Bank's stock reached a peak of 1452.4 and a low of 1444.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below key hourly resistances at 1448.95 and 1445.55, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders might consider exiting current long positions, while new investors could assess the potential for a rebound if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1450.27
|Support 1
|1441.87
|Resistance 2
|1455.53
|Support 2
|1438.73
|Resistance 3
|1458.67
|Support 3
|1433.47
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1445.95, down -1.08% from yesterday's ₹1461.8
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Hdfc Bank has broken the first support of ₹1454.67 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1444.88. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹1444.88 then there can be further negative price movement.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 26.29% higher than yesterday
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of HDFC Bank until 10 AM is 26.29% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹1449.15, up by -0.87%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank touched a high of 1455.85 & a low of 1449.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1455.8
|Support 1
|1448.95
|Resistance 2
|1459.25
|Support 2
|1445.55
|Resistance 3
|1462.65
|Support 3
|1442.1
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates:
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1452.45, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹1461.8
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Hdfc Bank has broken the first support of ₹1454.67 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1444.88. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹1444.88 then there can be further negative price movement.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price of HDFC Bank has decreased by -0.88% and is currently trading at ₹1449.00. Over the past year, HDFC Bank's share price dropped by -12.82% to ₹1449.00. In contrast, the Nifty index increased by 20.76% to 22217.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.0%
|3 Months
|2.55%
|6 Months
|-1.87%
|YTD
|-14.53%
|1 Year
|-12.82%
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1469.87
|Support 1
|1454.67
|Resistance 2
|1475.28
|Support 2
|1444.88
|Resistance 3
|1485.07
|Support 3
|1439.47
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16595 k
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 351 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1455.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1465.3 & ₹1450.15 yesterday to end at ₹1455.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
