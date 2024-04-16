Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stocks Soar on Positive Trading Day

7 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 16 Apr 2024, by 0.2 %. The stock closed at 1494.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1497.95 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Stock Price TodayPremium
Hdfc Bank Stock Price Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : HDFC Bank's stock opened at 1500 and closed at 1518.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1510 and the low was 1492.55. The market capitalization stood at 1,13,5698.36 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 1757.8 and 1363.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 532,613 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Apr 2024, 11:00:08 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1497.95, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹1494.95

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1497.95 with a percent change of 0.2% and a net change of 3. Overall, the stock price has seen a slight positive movement.

16 Apr 2024, 10:40:37 AM IST

Top active options for Hdfc Bank

Top active call options for Hdfc Bank at 16 Apr 10:40 were at strike price of 1500.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 1490.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 21.5 (-4.87%) & 26.9 (-4.95%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hdfc Bank at 16 Apr 10:40 were at strike price of 1480.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 1500.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 15.05 (+3.08%) & 23.45 (+4.22%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Apr 2024, 10:31:42 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1496.751.80.121757.81363.45835148.0
ICICI Bank1070.5-8.3-0.771116.45881.65747510.42
State Bank Of India749.6-7.25-0.96793.5525.25668988.91
Kotak Mahindra Bank1790.0-7.85-0.442063.01666.8355593.63
Axis Bank1053.6-4.95-0.471151.5850.0324177.13
16 Apr 2024, 10:22:08 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1497, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹1494.95

The HDFC Bank stock is currently priced at 1497, with a percent change of 0.14 and a net change of 2.05. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, suggesting a stable performance in the market.

16 Apr 2024, 10:12:32 AM IST

HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The HDFC Bank stock's high for the day was at 1499.95 and the low was at 1482.15.

16 Apr 2024, 10:03:16 AM IST

Hdfc Bank April futures opened at 1490.1 as against previous close of 1499.8

HDFC Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1489.9 with a bid price of 1494.25 and an offer price of 1494.55. The bid quantity is 1100 and the offer quantity is 550. The open interest for HDFC Bank is 163,794,950.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Apr 2024, 09:51:06 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Live Updates

16 Apr 2024, 09:43:30 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1490.25, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹1494.95

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1490.25 with a percent change of -0.31 and a net change of -4.7. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

16 Apr 2024, 09:30:35 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.54%
3 Months-10.73%
6 Months-2.28%
YTD-12.55%
1 Year-11.68%
16 Apr 2024, 09:01:30 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1494.95, down -1.58% from yesterday's ₹1518.9

The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1494.95 with a percent change of -1.58 and a net change of -23.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

16 Apr 2024, 08:01:29 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1518.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank on BSE had a volume of 532613 shares with a closing price of 1518.9.

