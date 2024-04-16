Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stocks Soar on Positive Trading Day

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : HDFC Bank's stock opened at ₹1500 and closed at ₹1518.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1510 and the low was ₹1492.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹1,13,5698.36 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹1757.8 and ₹1363.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 532,613 shares traded.
The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1497.95 with a percent change of 0.2% and a net change of ₹3. Overall, the stock price has seen a slight positive movement.
Top active call options for Hdfc Bank at 16 Apr 10:40 were at strike price of ₹1500.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1490.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹21.5 (-4.87%) & ₹26.9 (-4.95%) respectively.
Top active put options for Hdfc Bank at 16 Apr 10:40 were at strike price of ₹1480.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1500.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹15.05 (+3.08%) & ₹23.45 (+4.22%) respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|HDFC Bank
|1496.75
|1.8
|0.12
|1757.8
|1363.45
|835148.0
|ICICI Bank
|1070.5
|-8.3
|-0.77
|1116.45
|881.65
|747510.42
|State Bank Of India
|749.6
|-7.25
|-0.96
|793.5
|525.25
|668988.91
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1790.0
|-7.85
|-0.44
|2063.0
|1666.8
|355593.63
|Axis Bank
|1053.6
|-4.95
|-0.47
|1151.5
|850.0
|324177.13
The HDFC Bank stock is currently priced at ₹1497, with a percent change of 0.14 and a net change of 2.05. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, suggesting a stable performance in the market.
The HDFC Bank stock's high for the day was at ₹1499.95 and the low was at ₹1482.15.
HDFC Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1489.9 with a bid price of 1494.25 and an offer price of 1494.55. The bid quantity is 1100 and the offer quantity is 550. The open interest for HDFC Bank is 163,794,950.
The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1490.25 with a percent change of -0.31 and a net change of -4.7. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.54%
|3 Months
|-10.73%
|6 Months
|-2.28%
|YTD
|-12.55%
|1 Year
|-11.68%
The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1494.95 with a percent change of -1.58 and a net change of -23.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.
On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank on BSE had a volume of 532613 shares with a closing price of ₹1518.9.
