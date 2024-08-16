Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Shares Surge in Positive Trading Session

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1607.9 and closed at ₹1603.6. The stock hit a high of ₹1613.55 and a low of ₹1603.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹1224814.82 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1791.9, and its 52-week low is ₹1363.45. A total of 305981 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1621.25, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹1607.9
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Hdfc Bank has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1613.27 & second resistance of ₹1618.73 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1623.77. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹1623.77 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: HDFC Bank's share price increased by 0.95% today, reaching ₹1623.15. Over the past year, however, HDFC Bank's share price has decreased by 0.19%, settling at ₹1623.15. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.04% over the same one-year period, climbing to 24,143.75.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.97%
|3 Months
|3.12%
|6 Months
|16.17%
|YTD
|-5.94%
|1 Year
|-0.19%
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1613.27
|Support 1
|1602.77
|Resistance 2
|1618.73
|Support 2
|1597.73
|Resistance 3
|1623.77
|Support 3
|1592.27
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1872.0, 16.43% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1609.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2470.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|18
|19
|20
|20
|Buy
|14
|14
|16
|17
|Hold
|8
|8
|5
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21480 k
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.31% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 305 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1603.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1613.55 & ₹1603.1 yesterday to end at ₹1607.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.