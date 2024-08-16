Explore
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Shares Surge in Positive Trading Session
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Shares Surge in Positive Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2024, 09:31 AM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 16 Aug 2024, by 0.83 %. The stock closed at 1607.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1621.25 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at 1607.9 and closed at 1603.6. The stock hit a high of 1613.55 and a low of 1603.1. The market capitalization stood at 1224814.82 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1791.9, and its 52-week low is 1363.45. A total of 305981 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2024, 09:31:31 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1621.25, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹1607.9

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Hdfc Bank has surpassed the first resistance of 1613.27 & second resistance of 1618.73 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1623.77. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 1623.77 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

16 Aug 2024, 09:15:46 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: HDFC Bank's share price increased by 0.95% today, reaching 1623.15. Over the past year, however, HDFC Bank's share price has decreased by 0.19%, settling at 1623.15. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.04% over the same one-year period, climbing to 24,143.75.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.97%
3 Months3.12%
6 Months16.17%
YTD-5.94%
1 Year-0.19%
16 Aug 2024, 08:45:01 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11613.27Support 11602.77
Resistance 21618.73Support 21597.73
Resistance 31623.77Support 31592.27
16 Aug 2024, 08:32:47 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1872.0, 16.43% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1609.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2470.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy18192020
    Buy14141617
    Hold8854
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
16 Aug 2024, 08:18:13 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21480 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.31% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 305 k.

16 Aug 2024, 08:04:41 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1603.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1613.55 & 1603.1 yesterday to end at 1607.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

