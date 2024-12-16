Hello User
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 16 Dec 2024, by 0.7 %. The stock closed at 1858.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1872.05 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at 1855.2 and closed slightly higher at 1858.95. The stock experienced a high of 1874.55 and a low of 1829. With a market capitalization of 1,430,926 crore, the bank's shares showed a trading volume of 228,126 on the BSE. Notably, the stock's 52-week high is 1880, while its low stands at 1363.45, indicating significant price fluctuations over the year.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Dec 2024, 08:46 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11887.65Support 11842.9
Resistance 21903.2Support 21813.7
Resistance 31932.4Support 31798.15
16 Dec 2024, 08:35 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1950.0, 4.16% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1554.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2550.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy19191918
    Buy13131314
    Hold7778
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
16 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24607 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 60.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 228 k.

16 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1858.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1874.55 & 1829 yesterday to end at 1872.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

