Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1855.2 and closed slightly higher at ₹1858.95. The stock experienced a high of ₹1874.55 and a low of ₹1829. With a market capitalization of ₹1,430,926 crore, the bank's shares showed a trading volume of 228,126 on the BSE. Notably, the stock's 52-week high is ₹1880, while its low stands at ₹1363.45, indicating significant price fluctuations over the year.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1887.65
|Support 1
|1842.9
|Resistance 2
|1903.2
|Support 2
|1813.7
|Resistance 3
|1932.4
|Support 3
|1798.15
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1950.0, 4.16% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1554.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|19
|19
|19
|18
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|14
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 60.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 228 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1874.55 & ₹1829 yesterday to end at ₹1872.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend