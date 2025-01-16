Hello User
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 16 Jan 2025, by -0.09 %. The stock closed at 1644.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1642.75 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at 1658 and closed lower at 1644.25, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 1662.65 and a low of 1636.25 during the session. With a market capitalization of 12,593.69 crore, HDFC Bank's shares traded a volume of 73,210 on the BSE. The stock's performance is notable against its 52-week high of 1880 and low of 1363.45.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2025, 09:15 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: HDFC Bank's share price has increased by 0.70%, currently trading at 1654.20. However, over the past year, the price of HDFC Bank shares has decreased by 2.15%, also at 1654.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 5.05%, reaching 23213.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.02%
3 Months2.68%
6 Months1.44%
YTD-7.32%
1 Year-2.15%
16 Jan 2025, 08:45 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11656.8Support 11630.4
Resistance 21672.95Support 21620.15
Resistance 31683.2Support 31604.0
16 Jan 2025, 08:35 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1974.0, 20.16% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1558.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2550.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20201918
    Buy13131314
    Hold7778
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
16 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9923 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 38.97% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 460 k.

16 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1644.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1662.65 & 1636.25 yesterday to end at 1642.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

