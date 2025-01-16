Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1658 and closed lower at ₹1644.25, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1662.65 and a low of ₹1636.25 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹12,593.69 crore, HDFC Bank's shares traded a volume of 73,210 on the BSE. The stock's performance is notable against its 52-week high of ₹1880 and low of ₹1363.45.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: HDFC Bank's share price has increased by 0.70%, currently trading at ₹1654.20. However, over the past year, the price of HDFC Bank shares has decreased by 2.15%, also at ₹1654.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 5.05%, reaching 23213.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.02%
|3 Months
|2.68%
|6 Months
|1.44%
|YTD
|-7.32%
|1 Year
|-2.15%
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1656.8
|Support 1
|1630.4
|Resistance 2
|1672.95
|Support 2
|1620.15
|Resistance 3
|1683.2
|Support 3
|1604.0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1974.0, 20.16% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1558.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|19
|18
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|14
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 38.97% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 460 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1662.65 & ₹1636.25 yesterday to end at ₹1642.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend