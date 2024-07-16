Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's stock opened at ₹1622.2 and closed at ₹1624.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1630 and the low was ₹1615.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹1234111.56 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1791.9 and ₹1363.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1403439 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 1403 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1630 & ₹1615.2 yesterday to end at ₹1622.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.