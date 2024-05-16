Active Stocks
Thu May 16 2024 15:58:00
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 165.90 0.18%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 936.35 -1.15%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 811.90 -1.04%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 431.25 0.79%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 312.55 -0.78%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hdfc Bank Share Price Highlights : Hdfc Bank closed today at 1460.15, up 1.48% from yesterday's 1438.85
BackBack

Hdfc Bank Share Price Highlights : Hdfc Bank closed today at ₹1460.15, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹1438.85

47 min read . Updated: 16 May 2024, 08:02 PM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Highlights : Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 16 May 2024, by 1.48 %. The stock closed at 1438.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1460.15 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Highlights Premium
Hdfc Bank Share Price Highlights

Hdfc Bank Share Price Highlights : HDFC Bank's stock opened at 1459.6 and closed at 1461.8 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 1459.6, and the low was 1436. The market capitalization stands at 1093975.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8, and the 52-week low is 1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 531031 shares.

Disclaimer

16 May 2024, 08:02:43 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank has a 8.11% MF holding & 47.81% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 9.07% in march to 8.11% in june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 52.29% in march to 47.81% in june quarter.

16 May 2024, 07:31:33 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year is 17.18%. The return on investment (ROI) for the last fiscal year is -99999.99%. Analysts predict the ROE for the current and upcoming fiscal year to be 15.88% and 16.73% respectively.

16 May 2024, 07:07:51 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank has shown an EPS growth of 16.04% and a revenue growth of 30.19% in the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 2836490.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a growth of % in revenue and % in profit for the upcoming quarter.

16 May 2024, 06:30:38 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1885.0, 29.1% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1620.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2410.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20202122
    Buy17171414
    Hold4444
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
16 May 2024, 06:08:19 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, HDFC Bank's share price increased by 1.48% to reach 1460.15, outperforming its peers. While State Bank of India is experiencing a decline, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are all seeing rises in their share prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are also up by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1460.1521.31.481757.81363.451109262.91
ICICI Bank1131.26.60.591169.3898.85794366.61
State Bank Of India811.9-8.5-1.04839.6543.15724589.24
Axis Bank1140.1512.551.111182.8909.1351915.32
Kotak Mahindra Bank1671.920.651.252063.01544.15332360.34
16 May 2024, 05:32:00 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: HDFC Bank stock's low price today was 1436, and the high price reached was 1462.

16 May 2024, 03:53:37 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed today at ₹1460.15, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹1438.85

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank share price closed the day at 1460.15 - a 1.48% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1469.9 , 1478.8 , 1496.0. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1443.8 , 1426.6 , 1417.7.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

16 May 2024, 03:53:22 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -10.34% lower than yesterday

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of HDFC Bank traded until 3 PM is 10.34% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 1460.15, reflecting a decrease of 1.48%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding trends. A price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a price decrease with higher volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 03:31:42 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 03:18:14 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1460.6, up 1.51% from yesterday's ₹1438.85

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Hdfc Bank has surpassed the first resistance of 1454.53 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1469.07. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1469.07 then there can be further positive price movement.

16 May 2024, 03:02:51 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1457.14
10 Days1488.36
20 Days1499.68
50 Days1477.44
100 Days1507.37
300 Days1540.13
16 May 2024, 03:01:36 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hdfc Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

16 May 2024, 02:54:25 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -6.52% lower than yesterday

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of HDFC Bank traded until 2 PM is 6.52% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at 1455.8, down by 1.18%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for studying trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upturn, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 02:40:47 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank reached a high of 1451.9 and a low of 1443.2 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances of 1448.07 and 1451.78, suggesting a strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to think about implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard their gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11452.63Support 11443.93
Resistance 21456.62Support 21439.22
Resistance 31461.33Support 31435.23
16 May 2024, 02:17:08 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1885.0, 30.14% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1620.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2410.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20202122
    Buy17171414
    Hold4444
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
16 May 2024, 02:09:53 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1449.4, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹1438.85

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank share price is at 1449.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1430.63 and 1454.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1430.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1454.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 01:46:23 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 0.47% higher than yesterday

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of HDFC Bank until 1 PM is 0.47% higher than yesterday, with the price at 1446.2, up by 0.51%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 01:39:24 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1454.95 and 1439.0 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 1439.0 and selling near hourly resistance at 1454.95.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11448.07Support 11441.67
Resistance 21451.78Support 21438.98
Resistance 31454.47Support 31435.27
16 May 2024, 01:03:13 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The HDFC Bank stock reached a low of 1436 and a high of 1457 on the current day.

16 May 2024, 12:53:41 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 6.39% higher than yesterday

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of HDFC Bank traded until 12 AM is 6.39% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 1447, up by 0.57%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could indicate further price declines.

16 May 2024, 12:40:33 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank reached a peak of 1456.5 and a trough of 1440.55 in the prior trading hour. During the same hour, the stock price exceeded the hourly resistance level of 1446.53 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11454.95Support 11439.0
Resistance 21463.7Support 21431.8
Resistance 31470.9Support 31423.05
16 May 2024, 12:23:54 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1457.14
10 Days1488.36
20 Days1499.68
50 Days1477.44
100 Days1507.37
300 Days1540.13
16 May 2024, 12:20:34 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hdfc Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

16 May 2024, 12:12:15 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1452.05, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹1438.85

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank share price is at 1452.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1430.63 and 1454.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1430.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1454.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:46:27 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -2.19% lower than yesterday

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of Hdfc Bank traded until 11 AM is 2.19% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at 1444.5, down by 0.39%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 11:40:42 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1445.73 and 1439.73 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 1439.73 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1445.73.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11446.53Support 11437.03
Resistance 21450.77Support 21431.77
Resistance 31456.03Support 31427.53
16 May 2024, 11:27:15 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1443.9, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹1438.85

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank share price is at 1443.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1430.63 and 1454.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1430.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1454.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:16:08 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, HDFC Bank's stock price increased by 0.12% to reach 1440.55, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed day. ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, and Axis Bank are all declining, but Kotak Mahindra Bank is seeing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both down by -0.13% and -0.21% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1440.551.70.121757.81363.451094372.97
ICICI Bank1117.1-7.5-0.671169.3898.85784465.11
State Bank Of India810.8-9.6-1.17839.6543.15723607.54
Axis Bank1114.95-12.65-1.121182.8909.1344137.16
Kotak Mahindra Bank1658.57.250.442063.01544.15329696.53
16 May 2024, 11:07:10 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1885.0, 30.59% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1620.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2410.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20202122
    Buy17171414
    Hold4444
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
16 May 2024, 10:55:38 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -14.75% lower than yesterday

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of HDFC Bank traded until 10 AM is 14.75% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at 1442.5, a decrease of 0.25%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for studying trends in the market. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 10:33:03 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank touched a high of 1446.0 & a low of 1440.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11445.73Support 11439.73
Resistance 21448.87Support 21436.87
Resistance 31451.73Support 31433.73
16 May 2024, 10:10:01 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 09:52:54 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, HDFC Bank's stock price has increased by 0.38% to reach 1444.35, aligning with the positive trend seen in its peer companies like ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Additionally, both benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown gains of 0.27% and 0.23% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1444.355.50.381757.81363.451097259.79
ICICI Bank1130.155.550.491169.3898.85793629.26
State Bank Of India820.80.40.05839.6543.15732532.15
Axis Bank1128.10.50.041182.8909.1348196.0
Kotak Mahindra Bank1657.656.40.392063.01544.15329527.56
16 May 2024, 09:36:34 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1441.95, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹1438.85

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank share price is at 1441.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1430.63 and 1454.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1430.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1454.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 09:20:54 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of HDFC Bank increased by 0.55% to 1446.75 today. However, over the past year, HDFC Bank's shares have dropped by -12.68% to 1446.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.66% to 22200.55 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.98%
3 Months2.28%
6 Months-4.38%
YTD-15.84%
1 Year-12.68%
16 May 2024, 08:46:07 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11454.53Support 11430.63
Resistance 21469.07Support 21421.27
Resistance 31478.43Support 31406.73
16 May 2024, 08:30:38 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1885.0, 31.01% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1620.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2410.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20202122
    Buy17171414
    Hold4444
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
16 May 2024, 08:23:35 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16983 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.74% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 531 k.

16 May 2024, 08:05:41 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1461.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1459.6 & 1436 yesterday to end at 1461.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue