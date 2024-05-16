Hdfc Bank Share Price Highlights : Hdfc Bank closed today at 1460.15, up 1.48% from yesterday's 1438.85

Hdfc Bank Share Price Highlights : HDFC Bank's stock opened at ₹1459.6 and closed at ₹1461.8 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹1459.6, and the low was ₹1436. The market capitalization stands at ₹1093975.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8, and the 52-week low is ₹1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 531031 shares.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank has a 8.11% MF holding & 47.81% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 9.07% in march to 8.11% in june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 52.29% in march to 47.81% in june quarter.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year is 17.18%. The return on investment (ROI) for the last fiscal year is -99999.99%. Analysts predict the ROE for the current and upcoming fiscal year to be 15.88% and 16.73% respectively.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank has shown an EPS growth of 16.04% and a revenue growth of 30.19% in the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 2836490.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a growth of % in revenue and % in profit for the upcoming quarter.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|21
|22
|Buy
|17
|17
|14
|14
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, HDFC Bank's share price increased by 1.48% to reach ₹1460.15, outperforming its peers. While State Bank of India is experiencing a decline, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are all seeing rises in their share prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are also up by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1460.15
|21.3
|1.48
|1757.8
|1363.45
|1109262.91
|ICICI Bank
|1131.2
|6.6
|0.59
|1169.3
|898.85
|794366.61
|State Bank Of India
|811.9
|-8.5
|-1.04
|839.6
|543.15
|724589.24
|Axis Bank
|1140.15
|12.55
|1.11
|1182.8
|909.1
|351915.32
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1671.9
|20.65
|1.25
|2063.0
|1544.15
|332360.34
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: HDFC Bank stock's low price today was ₹1436, and the high price reached was ₹1462.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank share price closed the day at ₹1460.15 - a 1.48% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1469.9 , 1478.8 , 1496.0. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1443.8 , 1426.6 , 1417.7.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of HDFC Bank traded until 3 PM is 10.34% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹1460.15, reflecting a decrease of 1.48%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding trends. A price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a price decrease with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Hdfc Bank has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1454.53 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1469.07. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1469.07 then there can be further positive price movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1457.14
|10 Days
|1488.36
|20 Days
|1499.68
|50 Days
|1477.44
|100 Days
|1507.37
|300 Days
|1540.13
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hdfc Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of HDFC Bank traded until 2 PM is 6.52% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹1455.8, down by 1.18%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for studying trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upturn, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank reached a high of 1451.9 and a low of 1443.2 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances of 1448.07 and 1451.78, suggesting a strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to think about implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard their gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1452.63
|Support 1
|1443.93
|Resistance 2
|1456.62
|Support 2
|1439.22
|Resistance 3
|1461.33
|Support 3
|1435.23
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|21
|22
|Buy
|17
|17
|14
|14
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank share price is at ₹1449.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1430.63 and ₹1454.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1430.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1454.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of HDFC Bank until 1 PM is 0.47% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹1446.2, up by 0.51%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1454.95 and 1439.0 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 1439.0 and selling near hourly resistance at 1454.95.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1448.07
|Support 1
|1441.67
|Resistance 2
|1451.78
|Support 2
|1438.98
|Resistance 3
|1454.47
|Support 3
|1435.27
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The HDFC Bank stock reached a low of ₹1436 and a high of ₹1457 on the current day.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of HDFC Bank traded until 12 AM is 6.39% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹1447, up by 0.57%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could indicate further price declines.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank reached a peak of 1456.5 and a trough of 1440.55 in the prior trading hour. During the same hour, the stock price exceeded the hourly resistance level of 1446.53 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1454.95
|Support 1
|1439.0
|Resistance 2
|1463.7
|Support 2
|1431.8
|Resistance 3
|1470.9
|Support 3
|1423.05
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1457.14
|10 Days
|1488.36
|20 Days
|1499.68
|50 Days
|1477.44
|100 Days
|1507.37
|300 Days
|1540.13
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hdfc Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank share price is at ₹1452.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1430.63 and ₹1454.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1430.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1454.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of Hdfc Bank traded until 11 AM is 2.19% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹1444.5, down by 0.39%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1445.73 and 1439.73 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 1439.73 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1445.73.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1446.53
|Support 1
|1437.03
|Resistance 2
|1450.77
|Support 2
|1431.77
|Resistance 3
|1456.03
|Support 3
|1427.53
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank share price is at ₹1443.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1430.63 and ₹1454.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1430.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1454.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, HDFC Bank's stock price increased by 0.12% to reach ₹1440.55, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed day. ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, and Axis Bank are all declining, but Kotak Mahindra Bank is seeing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both down by -0.13% and -0.21% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1440.55
|1.7
|0.12
|1757.8
|1363.45
|1094372.97
|ICICI Bank
|1117.1
|-7.5
|-0.67
|1169.3
|898.85
|784465.11
|State Bank Of India
|810.8
|-9.6
|-1.17
|839.6
|543.15
|723607.54
|Axis Bank
|1114.95
|-12.65
|-1.12
|1182.8
|909.1
|344137.16
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1658.5
|7.25
|0.44
|2063.0
|1544.15
|329696.53
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|21
|22
|Buy
|17
|17
|14
|14
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of HDFC Bank traded until 10 AM is 14.75% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹1442.5, a decrease of 0.25%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for studying trends in the market. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a further decline in prices.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank touched a high of 1446.0 & a low of 1440.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1445.73
|Support 1
|1439.73
|Resistance 2
|1448.87
|Support 2
|1436.87
|Resistance 3
|1451.73
|Support 3
|1433.73
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, HDFC Bank's stock price has increased by 0.38% to reach ₹1444.35, aligning with the positive trend seen in its peer companies like ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Additionally, both benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown gains of 0.27% and 0.23% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1444.35
|5.5
|0.38
|1757.8
|1363.45
|1097259.79
|ICICI Bank
|1130.15
|5.55
|0.49
|1169.3
|898.85
|793629.26
|State Bank Of India
|820.8
|0.4
|0.05
|839.6
|543.15
|732532.15
|Axis Bank
|1128.1
|0.5
|0.04
|1182.8
|909.1
|348196.0
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1657.65
|6.4
|0.39
|2063.0
|1544.15
|329527.56
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank share price is at ₹1441.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1430.63 and ₹1454.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1430.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1454.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of HDFC Bank increased by 0.55% to ₹1446.75 today. However, over the past year, HDFC Bank's shares have dropped by -12.68% to ₹1446.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.66% to 22200.55 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.98%
|3 Months
|2.28%
|6 Months
|-4.38%
|YTD
|-15.84%
|1 Year
|-12.68%
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1454.53
|Support 1
|1430.63
|Resistance 2
|1469.07
|Support 2
|1421.27
|Resistance 3
|1478.43
|Support 3
|1406.73
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|21
|22
|Buy
|17
|17
|14
|14
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.74% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 531 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1459.6 & ₹1436 yesterday to end at ₹1461.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!