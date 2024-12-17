Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Sees Decline in Today's Trading Session

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1863 and closed at ₹1872.05, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹1870 and a low of ₹1855.1 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹14,25,919 crore, HDFC Bank's performance reflects its stability, as it remains near its 52-week high of ₹1880 and significantly above its 52-week low of ₹1363.45. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 133,759 shares.
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1854.65, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹1864.8
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: The current market price of Hdfc Bank has broken the first support of ₹1857.32 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1848.93. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹1848.93 then there can be further negative price movement.
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Price Analysis
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: The share price of HDFC Bank has decreased by 0.17%, currently trading at ₹1861.55. Over the past year, HDFC Bank shares have appreciated by 12.60%, reaching ₹1861.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 15.17%, now standing at 24668.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.26%
|3 Months
|13.32%
|6 Months
|16.8%
|YTD
|9.12%
|1 Year
|12.6%
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1872.02
|Support 1
|1857.32
|Resistance 2
|1878.33
|Support 2
|1848.93
|Resistance 3
|1886.72
|Support 3
|1842.62
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1950.0, 4.57% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1554.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|19
|19
|19
|18
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|14
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24242 k
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 72.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 133 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1872.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1870 & ₹1855.1 yesterday to end at ₹1864.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend