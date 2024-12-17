Hello User
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Sees Decline in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 17 Dec 2024, by -0.54 %. The stock closed at 1864.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1854.65 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at 1863 and closed at 1872.05, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 1870 and a low of 1855.1 during the day. With a market capitalization of 14,25,919 crore, HDFC Bank's performance reflects its stability, as it remains near its 52-week high of 1880 and significantly above its 52-week low of 1363.45. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 133,759 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Dec 2024, 09:30 AM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1854.65, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹1864.8

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: The current market price of Hdfc Bank has broken the first support of 1857.32 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1848.93. If the stock price breaks the second support of 1848.93 then there can be further negative price movement.

17 Dec 2024, 09:16 AM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Price Analysis

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: The share price of HDFC Bank has decreased by 0.17%, currently trading at 1861.55. Over the past year, HDFC Bank shares have appreciated by 12.60%, reaching 1861.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 15.17%, now standing at 24668.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.26%
3 Months13.32%
6 Months16.8%
YTD9.12%
1 Year12.6%
17 Dec 2024, 08:46 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11872.02Support 11857.32
Resistance 21878.33Support 21848.93
Resistance 31886.72Support 31842.62
17 Dec 2024, 08:31 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1950.0, 4.57% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1554.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2550.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy19191918
    Buy13131314
    Hold7778
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
17 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24242 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 72.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 133 k.

17 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1872.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1870 & 1855.1 yesterday to end at 1864.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

