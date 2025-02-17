Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 17 Feb 2025

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1700.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹1697.75. The stock reached a high of ₹1700.35 and a low of ₹1679.55 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹12,967.05 crores, the bank's shares have seen a 52-week high of ₹1880 and a low of ₹1363.45. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 460,544 shares.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1704.7
|Support 1
|1682.8
|Resistance 2
|1714.25
|Support 2
|1670.45
|Resistance 3
|1726.6
|Support 3
|1660.9
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1970.0, 16.22% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1627.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|21
|20
|19
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|13
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|7
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 14.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 460 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1700.35 & ₹1679.55 yesterday to end at ₹1695. The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.